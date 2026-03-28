Adama Bal News: Logs 28 minutes in debut

Bal finished Saturday's 125-124 victory over the Bulls with three points (1-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and two steals in 28 minutes.

Bal made his debut for the Grizzlies, fresh off signing a 10-day contract earlier in the week. Interestingly, he saw 28 minutes right out of the gate, at least making him a name to watch in some leagues. Although his production wasn't anything to write home about, at this time of the year, anything goes.