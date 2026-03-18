Adama Bal News: Scores 21 points in loss

Bal logged 21 points (8-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 24 minutes during Tuesday's 122-107 G League loss versus the Charge.

Bal tied Isaiah Roby for the most points on the team during the loss while shooting 61.5 percent from the field. However, he struggled from beyond the arc, converting just 20.0 percent of his three-point attempts. This marked just the second time this season that the 22-year-old managed to score 20 or more points in a game.