Adama Bal headshot

Adama Bal News: Second 10-day deal with Memphis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 7, 2026 at 12:04pm

The Grizzlies signed Bal to a second 10-day contract Tuesday.

With the Grizzlies hurting for healthy bodies during the final week of the season, Bal is back with Memphis to help soak up more playing time. Over six appearances, Bal has averaged 8.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.2 three-pointers in 27.3 minutes per game while shooting 43.3 percent from beyond the arc.

Adama Bal
Memphis Grizzlies
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