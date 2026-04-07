Adama Bal News: Second 10-day deal with Memphis

The Grizzlies signed Bal to a second 10-day contract Tuesday.

With the Grizzlies hurting for healthy bodies during the final week of the season, Bal is back with Memphis to help soak up more playing time. Over six appearances, Bal has averaged 8.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.2 three-pointers in 27.3 minutes per game while shooting 43.3 percent from beyond the arc.