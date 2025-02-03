Adama Sanogo Injury: Deemed questionable for Tuesday
Sanogo (knee) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Heat.
Sanogo is questionable for Tuesday's contest while he deals with a left knee contusion. The big man hasn't seen minutes at the NBA level since Dec. 13, though he could see a slight uptick in playing time if he's able to go, considering Jalen Smith (illness) and Dalen Terry (knee) are both listed as questionable.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now