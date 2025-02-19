Adama Sanogo Injury: Waived by Chicago

Sanogo (knee) has been waived by the Bulls, NBA reporter Chris Haynes reports.

After playing only four games for the Bulls this season, Chicago has decided to waive Sanogo, who was on a two-way deal. The team learned that he would miss another four weeks with his ailing left knee, which prompted the decision to part ways with the 22-year-old big man. He averaged 2.0 points and 1.5 rebounds in 5.3 minutes per game.