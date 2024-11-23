Adama Sanogo Injury: Won't go Saturday

Sanogo (knee) won't play in Saturday's game against the Grizzlies.

Sanogo suffered a right knee injury Tuesday during a G League game and hasn't suited up for the Bulls since. While Sanogo hasn't appeared in an NBA game since Nov. 11, he could have been a rotation piece Saturday as Jalen Smith (ankle) is labeled questionable. Sanogo's next chance to play will come Tuesday at Washington, the first leg of a back-to-back set.