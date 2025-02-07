Adama Sanogo Injury: Won't play against Golden State
Sanogo (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Warriors.
Sanogo has played only four games for the Bulls this season and will miss Saturday's matchup against the Warriors as he deals with a left knee contusion. Even when healthy, the 22-year-old big man doesn't get much playing time for Chicago, averaging 5.3 minutes per game, meaning he doesn't have much fantasy value.
