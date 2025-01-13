Adama Sanogo Injury: Won't play against Pelicans
Sanogo (knee) is out for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans.
Right knee injury management will keep Sanogo out Tuesday, and his next chance to return comes during the second part of Chicago's back-to-back Wednesday against the Hawks. Jalen Smith should continue to have the backup center gig all to himself behind starter Nikola Vucevic for the Bulls against New Orleans.
