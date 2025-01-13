Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Adama Sanogo headshot

Adama Sanogo Injury: Won't play against Pelicans

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 13, 2025

Sanogo (knee) is out for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans.

Right knee injury management will keep Sanogo out Tuesday, and his next chance to return comes during the second part of Chicago's back-to-back Wednesday against the Hawks. Jalen Smith should continue to have the backup center gig all to himself behind starter Nikola Vucevic for the Bulls against New Orleans.

Adama Sanogo
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now