Adama Sanogo News: Cruises to huge game in G League

Sanogo produced 27 points (11-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist and one steal across 31 minutes Friday in the G League Windy City Bulls' 117-107 loss to the Stockton Kings.

Sanogo led Windy City in scoring and rebounding, but it wasn't enough to help his team come away with a victory. He's now secured a double-double in four straight appearances and continues to see plenty of chances to stay sharp in the G League. Sanogo is on a two-way deal with Chicago but has played just 21 total minutes over four appearances at the NBA level this season.