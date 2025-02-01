Adama Sanogo News: Cruises to huge night in G League

Sanogo produced 27 points (11-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist and one steal across 31 minutes Friday during the G League Windy City Bulls' 117-107 loss to the Stockton Kings.

Sanogo led Windy City in scoring and rebounding, but it wasn't enough to help his team come away with a victory. He's now secured double-doubles in four straight appearances and continues to see plenty of chances to stay sharp in the G League while struggling to carve out a role in the NBA rotation.