Adama Sanogo News: Leading scorer in G League loss

Sanogo played 23 minutes Thursday during the G League Windy City Bulls' 102-81 loss versus the Skyforce and compiled 16 points (4-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 12 rebounds and a block.

Sanogo led the team in both points scored and rebounds despite playing just 23 minutes. The two-way player also managed to compile a double-double, a feat that he's now accomplished five times across seven games this season.