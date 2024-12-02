Adama Sanogo News: Leads Windy City in rebounds

Sanogo finished with eight points (3-5 FG, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and two blocks over 25 minutes Monday during the G League Windy City Bulls' 112-109 loss to the Indiana Mad Ants.

Sanogo posted a modest performance on the offensive end despite limited chances, and he also led his team in rebounds. This marks the first time this season he's been held to single figures in the scoring column. He's averaging 17.4 points through his first four appearances heading into Monday's clash.