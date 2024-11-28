Fantasy Basketball
Adama Sanogo

Adama Sanogo News: Not listed on injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 28, 2024 at 4:03pm

Sanogo (knee) is not on the injury report and should be available for Friday's game against the Celtics.

Sanogo seems set to return after missing nearly two weeks due to a right knee effusion. However, his absence shouldn't affect the Bulls' rotation, as he's not expected to see significant minutes off the bench. Sanogo sits behind Nikola Vucevic and Jalen Smith (ankle) in the depth chart at center, though he could see minutes if Smith doesn't play Friday.

Adama Sanogo
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
