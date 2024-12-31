Adama Sanogo News: Scores 20 points in G League

Sanogo recorded 20 points (8-14 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and eight rebounds over 28 minutes Monday during the G League Windy City Bulls' 117-97 loss to the College Park Skyhawks.

Sanogo posted an efficient scoring day, knocking down 57.1 percent of his tries from the field and both of his attempts from beyond the arc. He's now scored in double figures in eight straight appearances and continues to produce as both a scorer and on the glass for Windy City.