Ade Murkey Injury: Doesn't play Thursday

Murkey didn't play in Thursday's 108-86 G League loss to the Birmingham Squadron due to an undisclosed injury/illness.

The severity the issue is unknown, though Murkey's next chance to suit up in the G League Winter Showcase will come Saturday against the Mexico City Capitanes. The 26-year-old has averaged 5.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 0.5 blocks across 13.8 minutes per contest in two G League outings thus far.