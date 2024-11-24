Ade Murkey News: Returns to G League action Saturday

Murkey amassed eight points (2-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one block across 19 minutes in Saturday's 86-77 G League win over the Windy City Bulls.

Murkey returned to game action after dealing with an undisclosed injury. The 26-year-old forward led the club with a point differential of plus-23 in its first win of the G League Tip-Off Tournament.