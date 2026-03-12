Adem Bona headshot

Adem Bona Injury: Considered day-to-day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Bona, who has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Detroit, is being considered day-to-day after scans on his back came back clean, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

Bona was sent for imaging after experiencing back soreness, but the results shows that he's managed to avoid a serious injury. The Sixers will presumably re-evaluate the big man again Friday to get a better idea of his availability for Saturday's clash against the Nets.

Adem Bona
Philadelphia 76ers
