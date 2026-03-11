Adem Bona headshot

Adem Bona Injury: Lands questionable designation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Bona is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against Detroit due to back soreness.

Bona is at risk of missing his first game since Jan. 9 as he tends to a back issue. If Bona were to sit Thursday, Andre Drummond would assume starting center duties, while Dominick Barlow and Trenodn Watford could see some action at the five spot.

Adem Bona
Philadelphia 76ers
