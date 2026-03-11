Adem Bona Injury: Lands questionable designation
Bona is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against Detroit due to back soreness.
Bona is at risk of missing his first game since Jan. 9 as he tends to a back issue. If Bona were to sit Thursday, Andre Drummond would assume starting center duties, while Dominick Barlow and Trenodn Watford could see some action at the five spot.
