Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Adem Bona headshot

Adem Bona Injury: Likely to play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 25, 2025 at 12:45pm

Bona (ankle) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Pelicans.

After missing the past five games due to a left ankle sprain, Bona is trending towards returning to action Monday. He could be worthy of a look in fantasy leagues where he might have been dropped, as he was playing well before his recent absence. In his last four appearances, Bona averaged 13.8 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.3 blocks and 1.3 steals in 28.0 minutes.

Adem Bona
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now