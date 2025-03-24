Adem Bona Injury: Likely to play Monday

Bona (ankle) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Pelicans.

After missing the past five games due to a left ankle sprain, Bona is trending towards returning to action Monday. He could be worthy of a look in fantasy leagues where he might have been dropped, as he was playing well before his recent absence. In his last four appearances, Bona averaged 13.8 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.3 blocks and 1.3 steals in 28.0 minutes.