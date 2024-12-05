Adem Bona Injury: Out with knee contusion

Bona won't play in Friday's game against the Magic due to a left knee contusion.

Bona sustained the knee injury at some point during Wednesday's 106-102 loss to the Magic and will be sidelined for the rematch with Orlando. The rookie has been in the rotation the past three games as the 76ers' backup center, but his spot on the second unit could be absorbed Friday by Andre Drummond (ankle), who is listed as questionable after missing the previous two contests.