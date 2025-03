Bona (ankle) is probable for Monday's game against the Pelicans.

After five straight games on the shelf, Bona is trending towards returning to action for the 76ers. He's worth a long look as a fantasy pickup, as he was playing well before his injury absence. In his last four appearances, Bona averaged 13.8 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 2.3 blocks.