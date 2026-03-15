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Adem Bona Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Bona (back) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Trail Blazers.

Bona could get hit with a maintenance day on the second leg of a back-to-back set, and with Andre Drummond (back) also questionable, the 76ers could be very thin up front Sunday. Check back for official word on Bona's status closer to tipoff.

Adem Bona
Philadelphia 76ers
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