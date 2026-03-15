Adem Bona Injury: Questionable for Sunday
Bona (back) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Trail Blazers.
Bona could get hit with a maintenance day on the second leg of a back-to-back set, and with Andre Drummond (back) also questionable, the 76ers could be very thin up front Sunday. Check back for official word on Bona's status closer to tipoff.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adem Bona See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 123 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 105 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 96 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Lineups, Injury Report & Game Count6 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 312 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adem Bona See More