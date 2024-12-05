Adem Bona Injury: Ruled out Friday

Bona (knee) will not play in Friday's game against the Magic.

Bona sustained a left knee contusion during the second half of Wednesday's game and did not return. He will also miss Friday's contest, which is unfortunate for the 76ers as they will also be without Joel Embiid (knee) and potentially Andre Drummond (ankle). Guerschon Yabusele will likely see heavy minutes as the team's primary big man.