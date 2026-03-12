Adem Bona headshot

Adem Bona Injury: Ruled out Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 12, 2026 at 9:10am

Bona (back) is out for Thursday's game against the Pistons.

Bona was unable to shake his questionable tag for this contest and will join Joel Embiid (oblique) on the shelf. Andre Drummond (back) is questionable, so the 76ers may need guys like Dominick Barlow and Trendon Watford to step up.

Adem Bona
Philadelphia 76ers
