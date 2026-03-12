Adem Bona Injury: Ruled out Thursday
Bona (back) is out for Thursday's game against the Pistons.
Bona was unable to shake his questionable tag for this contest and will join Joel Embiid (oblique) on the shelf. Andre Drummond (back) is questionable, so the 76ers may need guys like Dominick Barlow and Trendon Watford to step up.
