Adem Bona News: Assigned to G League
Bona has been assigned to the Delaware Blue Coats on Sunday, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Due to Andre Drummond posing as the backup to Joel Embiid (knee/suspension), and the emergence of Guerschon Yabusele, Bona has struggled to find playing this season, recording just 14 total minutes across six appearances. With his assignment, Bona will get a chance to get some run in with the Blue Coats, for whom he will be available against Maine on Monday.
