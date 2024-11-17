Fantasy Basketball
Adem Bona headshot

Adem Bona News: Assigned to G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 17, 2024

Bona was assigned to the G League's Delaware Blue Coats on Sunday, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

Bona was assigned to the Blue Coats following their win over the 905 on Sunday, so he'll presumably just get some practice time in. Bona played 17 minutes during last Wednesday's loss to the Cavaliers, but that was his only NBA appearance with more than five minutes this season.

