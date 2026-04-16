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Adem Bona News: Blocks three shots in start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Bona produced two points (0-1 FG, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and three blocks over 16 minutes during Wednesday's 109-97 Play-In Game victory over the Magic.

Bona remained in the starting lineup, filling in for Joel Embiid (appendicitis), who remains sidelined indefinitely. Despite blocking three shots, Bona served mainly as the backup behind Andre Drummond, who himself had a fantastic night. Should Embiid be forced to miss Sunday's game against Boston, expect Bona to remain in the starting lineup.

Adem Bona
Philadelphia 76ers
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