Adem Bona News: Brings defense in return to action

Bona (ankle) tallied six points (3-4 FG), seven rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block across 19 minutes in Monday's 112-99 loss to the Pelicans.

Bona had missed the 76ers' last five games due to a left ankle sprain, but he was cleared to play Monday and took back a spot in the rotation as starting center Guerschon Yabusele's primary backup. Though he may not be able to push for a consistent 30-plus-minute role unless he moves into the starting five, Bona could see a slight uptick in playing time in future contests due to Yabusele's ability to play both frontcourt positions. Bona has proven to be a worthy fantasy asset while averaging 26.2 minutes over his last five outings, as he's generated 12.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 67.6 percent from the field during that stretch.