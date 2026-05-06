Adem Bona News: Contributes off bench in Game 2

Bona finished with two points (2-4 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 16 minutes in Wednesday's 108-102 loss to New York in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Joel Embiid (hip, ankle) didn't suit up for this contest, so Bona saw more action after logging just four minutes in Game 1. While the 23-year-old came off the bench behind Andre Drummond and only generated two points, he still made a difference on the glass, collecting six offensive boards, as well as on the defensive end. With the Knicks now up 2-0 in the series, both clubs will head to Philadelphia for Game 3 on Friday night. If Embiid plays, Bona likely won't be on the floor much. However, if Embiid misses another game, Bona should remain involved, potentially re-entering the starting lineup. He might even be more productive if he manages to stay out of foul trouble.