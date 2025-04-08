Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Adem Bona headshot

Adem Bona News: Double-double in Monday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 8, 2025 at 7:19am

Bona chipped in 16 points (7-11 FG, 2-4 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist, three blocks and one steal across 35 minutes during Monday's 117-105 loss to the Heat.

The 2024 second-round pick produced his third career double-double in his sixth straight start. The lottery-bound Sixers have little reason to give veteran center Andre Drummond (toe) much court time over their final few games, so Bona figures to remain the team's primary option in the middle. During his current run as a starter, the 22-year-old is averaging 14.5 points, 8.8 boards, 3.0 blocks, 1.3 steals and 1.0 assists in 30.5 minutes a contest while shooting 73.1 percent from the floor.

Adem Bona
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now