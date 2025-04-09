Adem Bona News: Efficient 17 points in easy win

Bona supplied 17 points (6-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-7 FT), nine rebounds and two blocks in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 122-103 win over the Wizards.

Bona paced the 76ers in swats Wednesday, falling a lone board shy of a double-double. With Philadelphia still missing their top three centers on the depth chart, the 2024 second-rounder should close out the season with a featured role. Bona has averaged 13.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.5 blocks and 1.2 steals 28.3 minutes across his last 13 games.