Adem Bona News: Enters rotation Saturday
Bona (knee) posted three points (1-1 FG, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 12 minutes in Saturday's 126-99 loss to the Cavaliers.
Bona had missed four straight games with left knee tendinopathy before he was cleared to return to action for Friday's 108-98 win over the Hornets. He went unused in that contest, but with Joel Embiid (knee) sitting out Saturday in the second leg of the back-to-back set, Bona entered the rotation as a backup option at center. With Embiid scheduled to return to action Monday versus the Spurs, however, Bona will likely find himself back outside of the rotation.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now