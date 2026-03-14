Adem Bona News: Good to go Saturday

Bona (back) will play Saturday against the Nets, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

With Andre Drummond (back) and Joel Embiid (oblique) out, Bona should start at center and play heavy minutes. As a starter this season (eight games), Bona has averaged 5.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.7 stocks in 22.5 minutes per game.