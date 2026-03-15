Adem Bona News: Good to go Sunday
Bona (back) is available for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers, Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Bona carried a questionable tag into Sunday's contest due to a back injury, but he will be able to play through it. Bona has started each of the last five games, averaging 7.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 blocks in 26.6 minutes per contest over that stretch.
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