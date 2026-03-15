Adem Bona headshot

Adem Bona News: Good to go Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Bona (back) is available for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers, Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Bona carried a questionable tag into Sunday's contest due to a back injury, but he will be able to play through it. Bona has started each of the last five games, averaging 7.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 blocks in 26.6 minutes per contest over that stretch.

Adem Bona
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adem Bona See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adem Bona See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
Author Image
Joe Mayo
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 9
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
6 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Lineups, Injury Report & Game Count
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Lineups, Injury Report & Game Count
Author Image
Adam King
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
12 days ago