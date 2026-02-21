Adem Bona News: Grabs 10 boards Saturday

Bona finished Saturday's 126-111 loss to the Pelicans with four points (1-2 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one block across 21 minutes.

Bona grabbed double-digit rebounds for just the second time this season, continuing to serve as the backup center, despite the fact that Joel Embiid is currently sidelined due to ongoing knee issues. Andre Drummond appears to have the front-running for the starting spot until Embiid is cleared to return. With that said, Bona still has some limited fantasy value for anyone seeking rebounds and blocks.