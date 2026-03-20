Adem Bona headshot

Adem Bona News: Holding down top center spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Bona provided eight points (2-3 FG, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds and two steals in 20 minutes during Thursday's 139-118 win over the Kings.

Bona should continue to start at center and provide lower-end fantasy value until Joel Embiid (oblique) is finally cleared to return. Bona has averaged 6.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.1 blocks and 0.8 steals in 22.6 minutes per tilt in his last eight games (all starts), shooting 51.2 percent from the floor during this period.

Adem Bona
Philadelphia 76ers
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