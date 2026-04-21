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Adem Bona News: Invisible despite start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Bona notched zero points (0-4 FG), three rebounds and one block over 22 minutes during Tuesday's 111-97 victory over the Celtics in Game 2 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Bona started for the sixth straight game, although he continues to offer very little on either end of the floor. During that six-game stretch, Bona has averaged just 2.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.7 blocks in 17.3 minutes per game. While there is a chance we will see Joel Embiid before the series is done, Bona is going to have to have more of an impact moving forward.

Adem Bona
Philadelphia 76ers
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