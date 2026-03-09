Adem Bona News: Limited despite start
Bona finished Monday's 115-101 loss to the Cavaliers with eight points (4-10 FG) and seven rebounds over 26 minutes.
Despite starting for the third straight game, Bona continues to offer very little in terms of tangible production. In his three recent starts, he has averaged just 8.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 0.7 blocks, well below what fantasy managers would have expected. While the numbers are far from exciting, he remains a viable streaming option, given the favorable schedule and the fact that Joel Embiid could miss the entire week due to an ongoing oblique injury.
