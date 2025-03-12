Adem Bona News: Near double-double Wednesday

Bona finished Wednesday's 118-105 loss to the Raptors with 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal over 23 minutes.

Bona was the second-leading bench scorer for the 76ers on Wednesday behind Jeff Dowtin (20), and the former was one rebound shy from registering his second double-double of the season. The absence of Guerschon Yabusele (knee) opened the door for more minutes for Bona off the bench, and the latter would stand to see a similar role Friday against the Pacers if the former is not cleared to return.