Adem Bona News: Not starting Friday

Bona won't start Friday's game against Minnesota, Derek Bodner of AllPHLY.com reports.

Bona got the spot start in Wednesday's win over the Wizards, though he'll retreat to the bench with Joel Embiid (illness) back in the lineup. Bona has averaged 3.8 points and 4.2 rebounds across 14.6 minutes per game over his last five appearances off the bench.