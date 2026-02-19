Adem Bona headshot

Adem Bona News: Not starting Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Bona is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Hawks, Austin Krell of OnPattison.com reports.

The 76ers are instead rolling with Andre Drummond in the absence of Joel Embiid (knee) on Thursday. Bona has averaged 4.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 14.2 minutes per tilt in his last eight games off the bench.

Adem Bona
Philadelphia 76ers
