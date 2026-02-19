Adem Bona News: Not starting Thursday
Bona is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Hawks, Austin Krell of OnPattison.com reports.
The 76ers are instead rolling with Andre Drummond in the absence of Joel Embiid (knee) on Thursday. Bona has averaged 4.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 14.2 minutes per tilt in his last eight games off the bench.
