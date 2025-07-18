Adem Bona News: Out vs. Brooklyn

Bona (rest) is out for Friday's Summer League game against the Nets, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

The 76ers are holding out several key contributors Friday to finish up the Summer League, with Bona being part of the group of resting players. The 22-year-old big man averaged 8.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.6 blocks in 24.1 minutes per game through five starting appearances this summer.