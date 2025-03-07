Fantasy Basketball
Adem Bona News: Plays 12 minutes off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 7, 2025 at 10:15am

Bona amassed six points (3-5 FG), two rebounds, one assist and one block across 12 minutes during Thursday's 123-105 loss to Boston.

Although the 76ers are without Joel Embiid (knee) for the remainder of the season, Andre Drummond and Guerschon Yabusele are the preferred frontcourt options these days. That could change later in the season, obviously, as the 76ers could potentially turn their focus towards youth development.

