Adem Bona News: Productive in limited minutes

Bona had 11 points (4-5 FG, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and one steal over 18 minutes during Wednesday's 108-101 loss to the Heat.

Bona scored in double digits for the first time since Jan. 19, when he posted 10 points and six rebounds in a start versus the Bucks. Bona might have some productive outings here and there, but his fantasy appeal won't be very high since he's the fourth-string center for the 76ers behind Joel Embiid (knee), Guerschon Yabusele and Andre Drummond (toe).