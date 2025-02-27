Adem Bona News: Productive off bench

Bona totaled five points (2-2 FG, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, one block and one steal in 17 minutes in Wednesday's 110-105 loss to the Knicks.

Bona provided valuable minutes with Joel Embiid (knee) out, throwing down two dunks and fortifying the paint. The 21-year-old's playing time has varied throughout the season, often dependent on Embiid's availability. Bona is averaging 5.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in the 15 games where he's played 15 or more minutes.