Adem Bona News: Promoted to starting role

Bona is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Bucks, Matt Murphy of the Sixers Radio Network reports.

If the Sixers were at full strength, then Bona would probably be the fourth-string center behind Joel Embiid (knee), Guerschon Yabusele (knee) and Andre Drummond (toe). However, with the aforementioned trio ruled out, Bona will step into the starting five. This will be the rookie's first start of his career.