Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Adem Bona headshot

Adem Bona News: Promoted to starting role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 19, 2025

Bona is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Bucks, Matt Murphy of the Sixers Radio Network reports.

If the Sixers were at full strength, then Bona would probably be the fourth-string center behind Joel Embiid (knee), Guerschon Yabusele (knee) and Andre Drummond (toe). However, with the aforementioned trio ruled out, Bona will step into the starting five. This will be the rookie's first start of his career.

Adem Bona
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now