Adem Bona News: Rare appearance in loss

Bona chipped in one block in three minutes during Wednesday's 105-95 loss to the Pistons.

Bona cracked the rotation Wednesday, as the 76ers continued their rough start to the season. Joel Embiid (knee) and Paul George (knee) continue to miss games, leaving Philadelphia very short-handed when it comes to offensive upside. For those wondering, Bona is not a fantasy option, even in deeper formats.