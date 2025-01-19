Adem Bona News: Scores career-high 12 points

Bona notched 12 points (5-5 FG, 2-3 FT), six rebounds and one assist in 19 minutes during Saturday's 115-102 loss to the Pacers.

The Sixers were depleted in the frontcourt due to the absences of Joel Embiid (knee) and Guerschon Yabusele (knee), so Bona took advantage of the opportunity to deliver the best game of his young NBA career. Andre Drummond is expected to remain in the starting lineup if both big men are ruled out Sunday, but Bona could continue to see decent minutes off the bench. The rookie out of UCLA has registered double-digit minutes in his past seven appearances.