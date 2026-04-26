Adem Bona News: Slotted to bench
Bona will come off the bench during Sunday's Game 4 against the Celtics, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Bona will come off the bench due to Joel Embiid (abdomen) returning to the lineup. Bona has posted averages of 4.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 19.3 minutes per contest across three games in the postseason thus far, but he will likely see a smaller role in Embiid's return.
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