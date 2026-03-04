Adem Bona headshot

Adem Bona News: Starting sans Embiid

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Bona will start Wednesday's game against the Jazz, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Andre Drummond started Philadelphia's last two games due to Joel Embiid (oblique) being sidelined, though Bona will get the starting nod at center Wednesday. As a starter this season (four games), the second-year big man has averaged 4.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.3 combined steals-plus-blocks in 20.0 minutes per tilt.

