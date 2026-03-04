Adem Bona News: Starting sans Embiid
Bona will start Wednesday's game against the Jazz, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.
Andre Drummond started Philadelphia's last two games due to Joel Embiid (oblique) being sidelined, though Bona will get the starting nod at center Wednesday. As a starter this season (four games), the second-year big man has averaged 4.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.3 combined steals-plus-blocks in 20.0 minutes per tilt.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adem Bona See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 248 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 248 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 2210 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 2111 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adem Bona See More